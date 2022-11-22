Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5.

Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said.

According to his family, his grandmother picked him up from a mental health institution where he was seeking treatment.

“We just need to get him home ya’ll, we just need to get him home [...] we’ve been doing everything we can. We should not even be going through this. My son should be somewhere getting treated like he asked for, and I can’t even believe we’re even going through this,” his mother said at a press conference on Monday, Nov. 21.

Cosby’s family said that he suffers from schizophrenia and PTSD.

He was last seen near W. Remington and N. Niagara streets wearing a black T-shirt, blue jogging pants, and black sandals. Cosby stands at 6′4″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Cosby, please contact Det. Brandon Jebb at 989-759-1762 or call 911.

