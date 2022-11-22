Quiet late-November stretch with showers returning end-of-week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s wind was strong at times keeping it feeling cooler, but the wind has slowed down leading into a quiet stretch of weather through the middle of this week. Even towards Thanksgiving Day, we’re still seeing tranquil conditions before showers move in overnight. Overall, if you’re doing any travelling or have plans for the upcoming holiday, conditions are looking nice on Thursday!

Today

The morning drive and bus stops may see some patchy fog forming. This could be a freezing fog with temperatures starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s, but any freezing fog will mostly be focused on bridges and overpasses. Overall, if you encounter any, take it slow and drive safe!

Conditions stay dry today with partly to mostly cloudy skies again. Like we saw on Monday, there could be a few windows of sunshine during the afternoon, it certainly won’t be an overcast day! Highs will reach up to around 37 degrees. The wind will be lighter from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills won’t be much of a factor through the daytime.

Tuesday will see a lot of high temperatures into the upper 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn mostly cloudy again overnight as stratus clouds take over. There could be patchy fog again, even freezing fog with lows back to around 23 degrees, but no rain or snow is expected with the clouds moving in. The wind will sustain from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night lows will land in the lower 20s again. Freezing fog is a possibility. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Skies will be partly cloudy after the patchy fog in the morning, and temperatures will be even a few degrees warmer than Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach around 40 degrees. The southwest wind will sustain from 5 to 10 mph again, keeping just a steady flow of milder air into the region. If you’re looking to set out your outdoor decorations for the holidays, Tuesday or Wednesday would be good days to do it! Wednesday is the winner between the two given just slightly warmer temperatures, but the light wind will be very cooperative.

Wednesday will see a lot of Mid-Michigan making a return to the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Thanksgiving Day

We’ve seen increasing alignment in our data and models for a dry Thanksgiving day with showers holding off until late Thursday night. Even with these showers moving through into early Friday morning, it’s expected to be light, and all-rain, so travel impacts will be minimal past a few damp or wet roads in the morning. Even by Friday afternoon, skies will hold decreasing clouds.

Thanksgiving is still expected to be a dry day with milder temperatures. (WNEM)

Thursday’s skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees. The morning will start in the upper 20s, then lows Thursday night will fall into the middle 30s. A lighter wind is also expected for the holiday with a speed of 5 to 10 mph out of the south southwest.

The next round of rain after Thursday night will come in around Saturday night and Sunday morning. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.