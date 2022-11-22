Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On this day, one year ago, a Flint neighborhood was changed forever due to a house explosion that could be felt for miles away. It resulted in two deaths and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes.

Residents told TV5 they can’t shake the impact of that day from their minds.

“My ears ringing from the explosion, and hearing screams, a lot of screams,” Solomon Forester, Flint resident said.

Forester remembers the Hogarth Avenue explosion that rocked this community one year ago. Forester lives a block from where the deadly blast occurred.

Two people died, one being a four-year-old girl, and numerous homes were either destroyed or damaged. Forester’s home was the latter.

‘A lot of our windows got broken out, and our door, the hinges got knocked off. But they finally repaired it, like earlier, two months ago,” he said.

A year later, a grassy lot now sits where debris once was. Reminders of the tragedy that happened are everywhere, it’s a memory Forester can’t shake.

He said, “It’s been hard for me to sleep sometimes because I replay that night in my head. But I still keep, you know, get up and keep going.”

He says that pales in comparison to the grief two families are feeling on the one-year anniversary of their loved ones’ deaths.

“I’m sorry for your loss, and I wish it didn’t happen,” he said.

Investigators say they’ve concluded their investigation into the explosion.

In Sept., state police determined a natural gas leak started from the home when the explosion occurred, but because the damage was so extensive they could not determine the ignition source.

Consumers Energy said its equipment was working properly at the time.

