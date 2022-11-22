Saginaw City Council finalize detail for ARPA Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw residents are one step closer to getting much-needed repairs done on their homes. The city finalized details for the American Rescue Plan Act Home Rehabilitation Program, making a presentation at the Monday night city council meeting outlining when, where and how homeowners can apply for the program.

“We’re accepting applications for furnaces from December 3 through December 10. So, both Saturday, December 3rd and December 10th. We will be right here in council chambers. Individuals can call city staff and set up a time to fill out their application and discuss if they have additional information,” says Yolanda Bland, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Community Services.

In September, the council allocated $3.8 million in ARPA funding to help owner occupied homes, helping qualified homeowners with much-needed repairs or fixes to furnaces, roofs, and windows. The application process will be held in three phases, with phase one beginning in December with furnaces.

“To be eligible for this program, you must be a city resident. That’s a requirement. You must prove residency for one year at the dwelling and this is accomplished through a copy of a deed or utility bill. You must fall below ARPA household income limit, which is 300% of LMI, and that was established by the ARPA act itself,” says Bland. “You must be current on property taxes, water fees, or have completed an MIHAF (Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund) application.”

One point that drew concern from council members was the stipulation that applicants could only apply for one repair. It’s a point that was made because of rising inflation, as well as an effort to help as many homeowners as possible.

“If my furnace is out and my roof is leaking, to me, help me understand. I shouldn’t get no roof; I shouldn’t get no furnace. Because what if the roof is leaking and it burns out the furnace we just put in,” says Saginaw City Mayor Brenda Moore.

Although there was much discussion about the process, the council accepted the parameters that were presented after it was made clear the program was flexible and changes could be made later.

Along with finalizing the details for the ARPA Home Rehabilitation Program, the city council also re-elected Mayor Moore for a second term in office and elected city councilwoman Annie Boensch as their new Mayor Pro-Tem.

