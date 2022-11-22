Saginaw City Council selects mayor and mayor pro tem

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw City Council voted unanimously for Brenda F. Moore to continue in her role as Saginaw’s mayor. They also chose Annie Boensch to serve as mayor pro tem.

“This is a tremendous honor and I am thrilled to continue to serve as your mayor,” Mayor Brenda Moore said. “We have an incredible group of individuals on our City Council. I look forward to working with my fellow council members and Mayor Pro Tem Boensch as we face the challenges and successes that will shape the future of Saginaw.”

They will serve in these roles until Nov. 2024

City Manager Tim Morales commented on the selection and said, “I think we have an outstanding group of leaders serving on our council. I am very excited to continue working with Mayor Moore and also with Mayor Pro Tem Boensch in her new role. They are both outstanding leaders, hardworking, and committed to this community. I am confident they will make a great team and their leadership will continue to advance Saginaw forward.”

For more information on the Saginaw City Council, visit their website or contact the City Manager’s office at 989-759-1403.

