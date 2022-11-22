Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day.

TV-5 was introduced to a family who couldn’t be happier with their new additions.

“Very exciting, it’s a relief, peace of mind,” Felicia Kociba said.

Her children, Molly and Daniel, are being adopted by their step-father Kevin Kociba. The joyous occasion for this newly minted family of four, playing out in a Saginaw County courtroom.

“It just makes it more exciting for the kids and for them to participate in it,” Kociba said.

Molly Kociba says the adoption gives her comfort.

“He’s legally allowed to take care of us,” she said. “We can actually stay with him because he will be a parent and guardian legally.”

As for Daniel Kociba, reality still hasn’t sunk in yet.

“A lot is going through my head right now because I never thought this would happen,” he said.

But it is happening thanks in part to Kevin Kociba.

“I have loved them as family for quite some time and this makes it family in all definitions of the word,” he said.

Probate Judge Barbara Meter facilitated the adoption finalization hearings. She said it’s one of her favorite times of the year.

“That’s what today is all about,” Meter said. “Children who are finding stability and permanency in their forever adoptive home. That’s special.”

“We’re just really excited,” Felicia Kociba added.

The state Supreme Court and the state Dept. of Health and Human Services established the state’s adoption day in 2003.

About 10,000 foster children across the state are currently hoping for a family of their own.

