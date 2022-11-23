Freezing fog potential Wednesday morning, more warm air beginning to move in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve begun to see some haze, even patchy fog, settling in this morning across Mid-Michigan. Like Tuesday morning, it hasn’t been anything too dense, but where any fog is reaching the ground, it could freeze to the roadways, especially any elevated roads, bridges, or overpasses. Today will be a good travel day overall, and this case still holds even into Thursday and Friday too! Milder weather is also here to stay through the entire the holiday weekend.

Today

The morning drive, along with any bus stops (if you have school today), are seeing mostly clear skies and just some light fog and haze settling in. As mentioned above, the fog could freeze to some roadways creating slick spots or black ice, so you’ll want to take it easy if you encounter any fog across the road.

We’ll be even warmer this afternoon compared to the last few days, 40s look to commonplace for most of our region for high temperatures. Our southern row of counties should be the warmest again, where temperatures could possible even hit 50 degrees. The wind will stay from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather is expected all day again, with skies more variably cloudy this morning before a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mild with widespread 40s, possibly a few 50s in our southern tier. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloud coverage will begin to increase during the overnight hours but dry weather is still expected. With skies slightly clearer early in the overnight, a decent degree of cooling will be possible, leading to more patchy fog again. With lows in the upper 20s, this does pose the risk for some freezing fog or patchy black ice in spots early Thursday morning too. If you have any travel early in the day, this will be something to watch for! The wind will stay light at 5 to 10 mph from the southwest.

Wednesday will see lows falling just below freezing. (WNEM)

Thanksgiving Day

Conditions start dry in the morning past any potential freezing fog, then clouds continue to fill in as the morning progresses. Skies will be mostly cloudy overall with a wind at 5 to 10 mph. The southwest wind and the milder airmass will keep warmer weather here, highs are trending upwards and expected to reach up to around 48 degrees during the afternoon.

The timing of showers has moved up slightly, but the holiday should have dry weather during the daylight hours, and temperatures have trended slightly upward too! (WNEM)

Showers will be near on Thanksgiving, and although the timing is moving up, they should still come in after-dark. Any rain that moves in will be more spotty in nature, and the initial showers might not reach the ground at first as they’ll need to work to saturate the air. The earliest some of these showers may fall is around 9 to 10 PM. Rain remains spotty through the overnight period and into early Friday morning. Overall, no major weather-related impacts are expected on the roadways if you’ll be travelling.

The timing of showers Thursday night has moved up a bit, but still coming in after-dark. (WNEM)

Weekend Travels

The next chance of rain after Thursday night comes in on Saturday night and Sunday. This should primarily be rain, however if you’re travelling to-or-from the north, you might see some wet snowflakes mixing in too. This will certainly provide some wet roads, but it should still be warm enough where icy or snow roads won’t be much of a concern. Overall, travel safe on Sunday, and we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend!

Take a look at temperatures through the holiday in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

