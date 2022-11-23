Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life.

TV5 caught up with a few residents who still don’t know what their home looks like.

“I’m still in shock. I haven’t processed it completely,” resident Sherry Carden said.

Carden’s life took a sudden turn when she heard someone banging on her door as she relaxed inside her condo Tuesday afternoon. A fire broke out at the Fairways of Woodfield apartments in Grand Blanc Township. Today, Carden is waiting to get back inside to see what’s left.

Fire investigators were still processing the scene and that means the wait for Carden continues.

“I’m not going to be able to see it for a while, so they’re going to go in and get out some of the things I need. But I’ll just have to brace myself to figure out how to get some of the stuff out,” she said.

TV5 also spoke with Russ Potter who is “pretty bummed.”

He said all of his clothes are in his condo, along with items he needs. Potter said he’s not sure what he’ll do next. “It’s all up in the air. I was supposed to [go to] Texas in two weeks and that’s all up in the air now.”

Even though this fire took place just a short time before the Thanksgiving holiday, Carden isn’t letting that dampen her spirits.

Carden said, “I’m okay. Everybody in the building is okay. I heard a story of one of the firemen, first time he’s worked on a fire, that went in and saved a dog from the burning part. Those are the things that we should be thankful for.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

