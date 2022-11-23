Northwood University will represent USA in world esports competition in Brazil

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Northwood University Esports team will represent the United States of America in an upcoming world competition in South America.

They’ll be competing for a world title in a game called Valorant after coming out in the top spot last weekend in Dallas where they beat such teams as Boise State, Rutgers and the University of Alabama.

The Timberwolves will be one of 60 teams from different countries, and the only team from the United States, competing in the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil next month.

Coach and director Cody Elsen said students are recruited and get scholarships just like in physical sports.

“It feels pretty awesome. They’re so excited to have the opportunity to represent the United States. Being at a small school, we always have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder because nobody really takes us seriously,” Elsen said.

The 120-member team is comprised of students from all over the world, and the majority come from high schools in Michigan.

Elsen is hoping people show their support as the team gets ready to compete for the world title.

“We’re hoping the city of Midland and surrounding cities will maybe take notice and realize what they have right in their backyard, which is arguably the best esports program in North America,” Elsen said.

Red Bull is bringing the team to Brazil on December 11, and the competition takes place on the 15th and 16th.

Last weekend the Timberwolves esports team also qualified for the 2023 Collegiate Rocket League World Championship, which they competed for virtually.

That competition takes place this summer.

People can show support by spreading the word and following Northwood Esports on social media and by streaming their competitions on Twitch.

