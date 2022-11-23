Oxford School District superintendent announces resignation

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) – The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools announced his resignation after only nine months in the role.

In Ken Weaver’s announcement, he said his resignation will be effective Feb. 21, 2023.

“Over the last month, my health, wellness, and my own recovery from the events of Nov. 30th has been greatly impacted by the stress and responsibility of my position. With the deterioration of my health, I have come to understand that my own recovery path must now lead me away from Oxford Community Schools,” Weaver said in his letter announcing his resignation.

Weaver was referencing the school shooting in Oxford that occurred in 2021. The shooter has since pled guilty to all 24 charges for the deadly incident.

Weaver went on to say, “My decision will allow the new school board to select a new superintendent to lead Oxford Community Schools through the second year of its recovery and it will allow me the opportunity to heal and recover from my own experiences.”

He said he knows the staff truly loves and cares for the students they teach. He also mentioned how extremely proud he is of the staff and how they have responded to the Nov. 30 tragedy by putting in place a comprehensive plan to address the many supports needed to help students and staff through this difficult period.

Weaver thanked the school board for their support.

“Without their support and understanding for my health and wellness, I would not have been able to make this difficult decision,” he said.

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted to accept his resignation knowing it was best for his health.

“There are few words that meet the level of gratitude we have for Mr. Weaver for that service, for his leadership, and for his enduring advocacy for our schools, we want to wish him and his family the best as he takes the necessary time to care for himself and his family,” the school board said in a letter to the community.

