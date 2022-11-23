Police seeking help finding missing East Jordan man

Daniel Schuler
Daniel Schuler(MSP)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLEVOIX, CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post needs help finding a missing 51-year-old man from East Jordan.

Daniel Schuler has been missing since Nov. 4. He was walking away from his residence on Scofield Road near East Jordan. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Schuler was wearing shorts and a sweater when he was last seen by his family. He is been described as 5′5″ and 145 pounds.

He had no money, identification, or phone on him when he left.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.

