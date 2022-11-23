Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

One player is charged with a felony.
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the postgame incident at Michigan Stadium(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29.

  • Khary Crump
    • One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
  • Itayvion Brown
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Angelo Grose
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Justin White
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Brandon Wright
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Zion Young
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Jacoby Windmon
    • One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Stay with WILX as this story develops.

