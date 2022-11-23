Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.

Keeping everyone safe on the road this holiday weekend is the goal of law enforcement officials throughout mid-Michigan.

“Never drive faster than your guardian angel can fly,” says Sergeant Deon Smith of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 333 people died in car crashes nationwide during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2020. With that in mind, Smith wants everyone to be safe.

“You get a uber, you get a loved one to come pick you up, you get a loved one to drop you off, that isn’t drinking,” he said.

Smith told us nothing good comes from driving drunk. “You don’t want to derail your life, or derail somebody else’s life because of the bad choices, decisions you made with alcohol being involved.”

Smith says making a bad decision tonight could have a profound impact on someone else.

“Think about the other people that are out there, that are going to be at these bars, that are going to be on these roads,” he said. “You got children, you got mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas, that want to enjoy the holiday season with their loved one. As so do you, and we want you to be responsible for that.”

Smith is quick to point out that getting busted for drunk driving will be something that stays with you long after the night is over.

“The fines, the fees, the fact that you might have your license suspended,” Smith said, “And when you have all those things, especially coupled with you have a family and people to support, that’s pressing on you. That’s pressing on a family.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.