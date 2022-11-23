Warming up a bit more for Thanksgiving, quiet Black Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Wednesday around Mid-Michigan and thankfully a fairly smooth travel day!

More of the same is expected on Thursday for Thanksgiving, even with a chance for showers returning to the forecast. As for temperatures, we have a chance to even be a few degrees warmer than today, and if you plan on going out for Black Friday, everything is shaping up for a smooth day to end the traditional workweek, too!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have cleared out over the state today and should remain fairly clear through the evening hours. Overnight, we’ll likely add more clouds to the mix, but everything is pointing to us staying dry through the night. Winds will be light out of the south southwest, so we’ll need to keep an eye out for the development of any fog, primarily before the clouds move into the area.

Lows will be a bit warmer tonight than the last few nights. (WNEM)

The reason for that is we’ll have low temperatures below freezing once again tonight, which could mean some patchy areas of freezing fog. We didn’t see anything major this morning, so it’s not expected to be a widespread issue, but still, just be careful if traveling late tonight or early Thursday morning if you run into any fog.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be a bit warmer than today, with scattered showers. (WNEM)

Clouds will stick around most of the day on Thursday, but we get lucky with some occasional glimpses of the sun. The first half of the day should be dry, and much of the afternoon should remain that way as well. But as a cold front moves in from the west, we’ll likely see some scattered showers break out through the evening and early overnight.

Highs will be on the warmer side Thursday. (WNEM)

At this time, with temperatures expected to be in the 40s and 50s again on Thanksgiving, we should see these showers fall as rain, with minimal impact on the roads. These showers are also expected to be light and scattered, which keeps their impact minimal.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts should be light. (WNEM)

Showers will taper off into early Friday morning, before eventually we see things quiet down after sunrise. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night, with lows in the 30s.

Black Friday

Skies are expected to clear out a bit on Friday after starting the day mostly cloudy, with some sunshine expected for the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will cool off a bit for Black Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler on Friday behind the cold front, with upper 30s to middle 40s expected. Winds on Friday will be out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 25 miles per hour.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!

