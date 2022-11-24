Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - While most may be spending the day with family and friends, local community members are spending it handing out Thanksgiving meals to those who don’t have anywhere else to go.

TV-5 spoke with some of the event organizers for the Hot Meal Giveaway in Flint about why they felt it was important to spend their holiday helping others.

“Thanksgiving is about love, it doesn’t matter if it’s friends, family, whoever. It can be anybody,” said Aramias Nichols, organizer of a hot meal giveaway.

A group of Flint community members got together to serve their neighborhood, they handed out hot meals and warm smiles to those who may not have had anywhere else to go for Thanksgiving.

“Growing up we have influencers in our lives who did the same thing that we’re doing now,” Nichols said. “And I guess it’s our time to play a role and give back to the community and the generation under us and let them know that it’s okay to put yourself aside and give back to the community.”

For them, they aren’t giving up their holiday to be with others. They’re spending it serving the community that served them.

“Even when you ain’t in the best position, you can still help out,” said Ondante Lott, another event organizer. “You might not be in the best mind frame, but just seeing the smile on other people’s faces who need a meal and just a pick me up is more than enough for me.”

The event organizers here today said that they just saw a need in the community and wanted to be the ones to help fill that need.

“My whole passion is to help others, we just seen a need,” Lott said.

“It’s about love, it’s about coming together as a community and helping each other,” Nichols said. “Whatever struggles may be going on, we put those things aside to help each other out and whatever we need to do.”

Due to the success of the Thanksgiving event, the group plans to do one for Christmas as well.

