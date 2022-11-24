Flint Small Business Saturday promises centralized, fun shopping experience

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Diverse business industries and entrepreneurs will be selling their goods in one place during a neighborhood shopping event on Small Business Saturday.

The marketplace is called Flint Small Business Saturday. Ebonie Gipson, founder of I’m Building Something Consulting, saw a need to centralize the shopping experience for Flint entrepreneurs and their customers during the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Flint Small Business Saturday is now in its sixth year.

“When I first started the agency, I noticed that there was not a place of implementation for entrepreneurs that brought entrepreneurs from every corner of the city, diverse industries, and so we partnered with Word of Life Christian Church to put this platform together,” Gipson said.

Industries such as health and body care, fashion, jewelry, literary and photography are just some that will be represented at Word of Life Christian Church in Flint from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

“A lot of different industries, and then we also have a few organizations we’re very excited about,” Gipson said. “Heart of Worship Dance Studio, they have an event coming up soon and they’ll be there, so it’s truly a community event.”

Flint Small Business Saturday is an American Express Neighborhood Champion for the 4th time, which allows the organization to better equip small business owners with tools to succeed.

Gipson said small business owners are really relying on the influx of business this weekend as we approach an uncertain 2023.

“I cannot express the importance of shopping local and supporting our black-owned businesses in particular for this year,” Gipson said. “We have had inflation. Our cost of goods are more than they’ve ever been. There are talks of recession and so we feel that at ground level as entrepreneurs, so even if we are being sensible with our dollars, we want you to be intentional with where you spend those dollars this holiday season. If you spend them in your neighborhood, if you spend them with your local businesses, then that allows for our economy to thrive right in our backyard.”

The event on Saturday will also feature giveaways every hour and an opportunity to take home goods from each business.

“If you purchase or support a certain amount of entrepreneurs, then you get a free small biz box which is full of goodies from entrepreneurs all across the city, and it’s just our way to thank the community and our neighbors for supporting our event,” Gipson said.

Flint Small Business Saturday is hosted by Kristian “Cheesetixxz” Nunn and Gipson. The fun atmosphere will also include music by a DJ. Visit FlintSmallBusiness.com to learn more.

