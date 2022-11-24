Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation.
City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You can call the shelter at 989-752-6051 if you’d like to volunteer.
