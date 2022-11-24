Midland’s Open Door hosts pre-holiday meal, Thanksgiving dinner next

Midland's Open Door credits community for helping them fund this year's Thanksgiving meals.
By Elisse Ramey
Nov. 23, 2022
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland residents gathered for a special pre-Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Midland’s Open Door.

The meal was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community.

“We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community who have donated all of the food here today,” said Midland’s Open Door Executive Director Renee Pettinger. “So, from the turkey, to baking some pies, to all of the sides; that has really come through some specific donors and volunteers who have given their time, their finances to support Open Door.”

According to an annual Thanksgiving survey, Thanksgiving dinner is 20-percent more expensive this year.

Staff at Midland’s Open Door also noticed an increase in people Wednesday, which could also be a reflection of the increase in the cost of food.

On Thanksgiving, the soup kitchen will host an Italian-style dinner that is set to start at 6 p.m.

Midland’s Open Door is located at 412 Buttles Street.

