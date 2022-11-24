Mild Thanksgiving with evening showers, quiet weather holds Friday & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a happy, safe, and wonderful Thanksgiving! We are thankful for everyone in the Mid-Michigan community and are delighted to bring you the forecast every day!

This Thanksgiving still sees dry weather for the majority of the daylight hours before scattered showers move in. Roadway impacts are still expected to be minimal, though, especially with above-freezing temperatures. Quiet weather holds for your Black Friday shopping and any other travel or activities on Saturday. We are tracking our next low to move in Sunday, which could provide more rain for travels on the way home.

Today

If any holiday travel takes you on the roads early this morning, we’re seeing conditions nearly identical to the last few morning where a light, patchy fog or haze is settling. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning, but still slightly below freezing, so any fog that manages to roll over the roadway or any pavement could freeze and create patchy black ice. Be alert for any of that fog in your travels early this morning, but once temperatures rise above freezing conditions will be completely in good shape!

There will be the opportunity for a few peeks of sun today as some of the initial cloud coverage will be thinner, higher-level clouds. The scattered showers later today move in from the west, some of them may arrive in our western counties as early as 5 to 6 PM. This will move from west to east in a spotty to scattered fashion after sunset, but no rain is expected to be heavy. Temperatures stay warm enough for this to be all rain, so no icy or snowy roads are expected.

Scattered light rain will move in on the evening of Thanksgiving, but no snowfall is expected so roadways should just be wet. (WNEM)

Highs today reach to around 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities, Flint could come closer to 54 or 55 degrees, and our northern counties will check in around the middle to upper 40s. The wind stays light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day sees warmer weather with many reaching into the 50s! (WNEM)

Tonight

Showers should wrap up near midnight, then the remainder of the overnight hours are rain-free but with lingering cloud coverage. Lows will settle to around 36 degrees with the southwest wind shifting to the northwest behind the cold front. Wind speeds are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday night will see lows falling to the lower to middle 30s. (WNEM)

Black Friday & Weekend Outlook

Anyone heading out for Black Friday shopping will want to have a heavier jacket on standby with the colder start to the day. Highs will be colder behind the overnight front, this will keep highs in the lower to middle 40s across our area. The wind will stay out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Dry weather is expected all day though, with decreasing clouds especially during the afternoon.

Friday will be cooler than Thanksgiving in the lower to middle 40s. (WNEM)

The weekend will see a mostly sunny start on Saturday with temperatures rising up to around 50 to 51 degrees again. It will be a day similar to Thanksgiving, just with less clouds! Saturday night is when cloud coverage will start to increase, which leads into the next low moving by on Sunday. That low is expected to bring rain much of the Lower Peninsula late in the morning and during the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Your travels home at the end of the weekend will see this rainfall, but it should also still be warm enough for mostly all-rain, so we aren’t expecting to have to contend with icy or snowy roads by then.

