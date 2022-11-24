MSP: 2 troopers injured by intoxicated driver

MONTCALM CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two troopers are recovering after being injured during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police.

Police said the two troopers, from the MSP Lakeview Post, were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic stop on Nov. 24 at 2 a.m. on S. Sheridan Road (M-66) near E. Colby Road, near Stanton when they were struck from behind.

The vehicle spun around and hit both troopers, pinning one momentarily between his vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries. He has been treated and released.

The second trooper suffered back pain but he remained on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. He was arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle under the influence, according to police.

MSP said this is a perfect example of why they continue to urge Michiganders to not drive impaired and use a designated driver.

