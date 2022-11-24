Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire and an arrest

(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said.

A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw.

The argument was over puppies and ended with Williams pulling a gun and shooting at her cousin and uncle.

Williams was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for felonious assault, a felony that could result in life in prison, and brandishing a firearm in public, a misdemeanor charge, police said.

The prosecutor presiding over the case issued lesser charges of felonious assault, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MSP injured in crash
MSP: 2 troopers injured by intoxicated driver
Injured dog
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in...
TV5 Vault: Pere Marquette 1225
Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw...
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw