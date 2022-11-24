Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire and an arrest
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said.
A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw.
The argument was over puppies and ended with Williams pulling a gun and shooting at her cousin and uncle.
Williams was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for felonious assault, a felony that could result in life in prison, and brandishing a firearm in public, a misdemeanor charge, police said.
The prosecutor presiding over the case issued lesser charges of felonious assault, according to police.
