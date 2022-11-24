Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw...
Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning.(WNEM)
By Chandler Pawloski
Nov. 24, 2022
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station.

The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver was treated on scene.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

