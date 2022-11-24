What’s ahead in weather: Quiet Black Friday, warm Saturday, wet Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers continue to move throughout portions of Mid-Michigan this evening after a rather nice Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low-mid 50s. These showers should continue to move throughout the area through the evening, mostly confined to the Thumb and those west, and north of, the Bay.

TONIGHT

Expect temperatures to fall through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid-upper 30s for most areas early tomorrow morning. Rain showers will continue to a few areas through about midnight-ish, leading to us drying out during the early morning hours.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tonight's Lows (WNEM)

BLACK FRIDAY

Thankfully (get it), rain will have left the area around midnight tonight leaving us with dry weather tomorrow morning through the rest of the day! This means that rather pleasant conditions can be expected for Black Friday morning rush. Temperatures will be a touch on the chilly side however, as temperatures fall into the mid-30s around day break. Luckily we return to the mid 40s during the afternoon and we may even work in some sunshine before sunset.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tomorrow's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will continue to see quieter weather with sunshine being the main story through the day. We should work in some cloud cover later into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will return to the low 50s Saturday, followed by the mid 40s on Sunday and some chances for rain and even some light mix for our northern areas late Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.