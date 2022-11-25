Beautiful start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Black Friday around Mid-Michigan and as we get set to enter the traditional weekend, more of the same appears to be ahead!

Sunshine is expected as we roll into Saturday and temperatures should be able to take full advantage, with many getting a chance to reach into the 50s once again. Although the start of the weekend is expected to be on the nicer side, rain will eventually return to the forecast on Sunday.

Looking ahead, it continues to be an up and down ride temperature wise. Get your latest First Alert 7-Day Forecast, 24/7 on our website!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear this evening, so any Friday evening plans you might have will come with no issues related to the weather. Plan for temperatures to primarily be in the 30s once the sun goes down, with a mix of upper 20s to low 30s for overnight lows.

Lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Winds will go from westerly to southwesterly through the night, running around 5 to 10 miles per hour, possibly increasing to 15 miles per hour at times as we get closer to daybreak.

Saturday

Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday, providing a beautiful start to the weekend. If you need to get any outdoor projects done that you weren’t able to before the cold air settled in, tomorrow is the day to do it!

High temperatures for Saturday, November 26th. (WNEM)

Highs will return to primarily the middle 50s on Saturday, though there is a chance some of our northeasterly areas could reach the upper 50s.

Winds will be picking up out of the southwest, sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. In the Thumb and near the lakeshore, those gusts may exceed 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Saturday evening, and most if not all of the overnight, even though our next round of rain will be approaching from the south. At the very least, expect increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows staying in the 30s.

Sunday

Rain is expected to be widespread by Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

Rain will gradually return from south to north on Sunday, with just about everyone seeing rain by lunchtime or shortly thereafter. Once rain arrives, we expect it to stick around through the day, eventually coming to an end late Sunday night.

High temperatures for Sunday, November 27th. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the 40s for most areas, so rain appears to be the main form of precipitation. In our coldest areas, some snowflakes may mix in at times, especially as temperatures cool off into Sunday evening, but overall, accumulations if any are expected to be minimal.

Rainfall amounts will be measurable in our area, but not extreme. Totals between the Tri-Cities region and Flint will be close to 0.20″ to 0.50″ while areas north of the Tri-Cities should generally expect 0.25″ or less.

Rainfall projections for Sunday. (WNEM)

Lows on Sunday night will be in the 20s and 30s. If we get cold enough Sunday night, we’ll need to keep an eye on roads in case we see any ice develop.

