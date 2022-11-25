Cooler Black Friday, another round of rain on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day! Scattered showers moved in late in the afternoon and during the evening prompting some damp roadways this morning, but it is still warm enough to avoid any ice forming. We’re expecting a dry but cooler Black Friday, then warmer weather Saturday, before more rain moves in again on Sunday.

Today

Any early shoppers will encounter cloudy skies this morning with damp roads, but Thursday’s rain is far to the east as of now. Behind the that rain and its attendant cold front, the cooler, drier airmass will allow clouds to begin to clear through the morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be running partly to mostly sunny but with the continued northwest breeze. Wind speeds will land between 10 to 20 mph from the northwest, which will also keep highs cooler in the lower to middle 40s. Here’s a look at your Black Friday shopping forecast!

Friday will be a cooler day than Thanksgiving. (WNEM)

Tonight

With the clearing trend from the day, we’ll hold mostly clear skies into the overnight period. Lows will fall more as a result, right around 30 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. This will take wind chills easily into the 20s by Saturday morning. The breeze will start to make a return near sunrise Saturday.

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies will take us through the daytime before clouds move in Saturday night (ahead of Sunday’s rain). Ahead of that low, conditions will be breezy from the southwest. This will be the most notable part of Saturday’s forecast, the wind sustaining from 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The strongest gusts will be around the noon hour.

Saturday will have stronger wind gusts up to 30 mph around midday. (WNEM)

The southwesterly wind does help to funnel mild air in again, highs are expected to reach around 53 degrees. Overall, it will feel comfortable and will make for decent weather if you’re wrapping up your yard work or clean up for the year.

Saturday will be warm again thanks to a strong southwest wind and sunny skies. (WNEM)

Sunday

The next low moves into the area allowing rain to start late in the morning. Most rain will be falling during the afternoon and evening. Although a few wet snowflakes or graupel may mix in, this will be a mostly rain event. We won’t have to worry about snowy or icy roads, they’ll just be wet! With the rain and the holiday weekend travel rush that’s generally expected, you still might want to factor in some extra time to your drive back home from the holiday.

Sunday sees mostly rain, though some wet snowflakes our graupel could mix in. (WNEM)

Temperatures will reach up to around 43 degrees on Sunday, but that will be closer to the late-morning as the rain will cool off temperatures during the afternoon. The wind will start off from the east, then shift to the north quickly as the rain moves in.

The weekend will have a warmer and breezier Saturday, with rain moving in Sunday. (WNEM)

Next Week

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly dry days before the next low on Wednesday. That low should start as rain and make a more concrete transition to snow later on. Take a sneak peak in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.