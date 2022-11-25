Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday.
Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few.
Children need to bring a swimsuit, towel, sack lunch and gym clothes.
The cost is $45 per child.
You can register here in the Monday Hotlinks section of our website.
