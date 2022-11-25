East Side Soup Kitchen serves up annual Thanksgiving feast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

While some sang Christmas carols outside, volunteers were busy spreading holiday cheer inside by providing heaping helpings of food and fellowship.

There were about 40 volunteers including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

“Today is the day that we all are thankful for the many, many blessings that we have,” Moore said. “And our city is moving forward.”

East Side Soup Kitchen Executive Director Diane Keenan said the cooks have been preparing for at least a week.

300 pounds of potatoes were peeled and nearly 50 turkeys were cooked.

Keenan estimates they’ll serve at least 400 people.

“We have a great turnout, which warms our hearts,” Keenan said. “We didn’t want anybody to be without food today or be alone.”

First Ward Community Center and Missionary Baptist Church provided van service to guests because STARS buses weren’t running today.

