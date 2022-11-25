Ottawa Lake Whiteford defeats Ubly in state championship

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Ubly Bearcats had an amazing football season that took them all the way to Ford Field for the state championship.

The Bearcats were undefeated heading into the game on Friday, Nov. 25.

Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end. The Bearcats lost to the Ottawa Lake Whiteford Bobcats. The final score was 26-20.

Congratulations to the Bobcats on an awesome season!

Ubly wasn’t the only team to make it to the state finals.

Goodrich takes on Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night, and Gladwin faces off against Frankenmuth on Saturday.

