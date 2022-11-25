Ottawa Lake Whiteford defeats Ubly in state championship

Ubly competed against Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the Michigan high school football championship...
Ubly competed against Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the Michigan high school football championship at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 25.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Ubly Bearcats had an amazing football season that took them all the way to Ford Field for the state championship.

The Bearcats were undefeated heading into the game on Friday, Nov. 25.

Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end. The Bearcats lost to the Ottawa Lake Whiteford Bobcats. The final score was 26-20.

Congratulations to the Bobcats on an awesome season!

Ubly wasn’t the only team to make it to the state finals.

Goodrich takes on Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night, and Gladwin faces off against Frankenmuth on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The University of Michigan is taking on Ohio State University on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Whitmer, Ohio governor place friendly wager on UM/OSU game
Michigan State University
No. 5 Iowa State cruises past Michigan State 80-49
Lions can’t get a stop late as 3-game win streak ends
TV5's FNL Championship Show -- Part 4
TV5's FNL Championship Show -- Part 4