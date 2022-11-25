Whitmer, Ohio governor place friendly wager on UM/OSU game

MICHIGAN (WNEM) -The University of Michigan is gearing up to face Ohio State University on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Both teams are undefeated.

Ahead of the game, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a wager on the game with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” Whitmer said. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

Whitmer offered up a Detroit-style package that includes Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s.

DeWine wagered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s, Stewart’s Root Beer, and Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” DeWine said. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and I am willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

The game starts at noon on Saturday.

