Fires at CMU prompt warning about lithium-ion batteries

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two recent fires at Central Michigan University have prompted Mount Pleasant Public Safety to remind people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Those are the batteries used in such consumer electronics as smartphones, electric bikes and electric vehicles.

Two caught fire Tuesday morning in separate dormitories while being charged.

One fire was in Woldt Hall; the other was in Merrill Hall.

No one was injured.

Among the recommendations by Mount Pleasant Public Safety:

* Buy products with the Underwriters Laboraties (UL) mark;

* Use the recommended cord and adapter for the device;

* Unplug when the device is fully charged;

* and continually inspect the batteries for any signs of damage.

