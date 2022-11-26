Fires at CMU prompt warning about lithium-ion batteries

Although lithium-ion batteries are normally safe, they may cause damage and even injury if they...
Although lithium-ion batteries are normally safe, they may cause damage and even injury if they are assembled incorrectly, used or recharged improperly, or damaged.(WCAX)
By Mike Herek
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two recent fires at Central Michigan University have prompted Mount Pleasant Public Safety to remind people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Those are the batteries used in such consumer electronics as smartphones, electric bikes and electric vehicles.

Two caught fire Tuesday morning in separate dormitories while being charged.

One fire was in Woldt Hall; the other was in Merrill Hall.

No one was injured.

Among the recommendations by Mount Pleasant Public Safety:

* Buy products with the Underwriters Laboraties (UL) mark;

* Use the recommended cord and adapter for the device;

* Unplug when the device is fully charged;

* and continually inspect the batteries for any signs of damage.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local shops hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday.
Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday
The University of Michigan is taking on Ohio State University on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Whitmer, Ohio governor place friendly wager on UM/OSU game
It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put...
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Jennifer Gruesbeck
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian