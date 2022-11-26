Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7.

Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style.

“We’ll give it everything we have. One of our mottos is one day at a time, one play at a time, they worked hard from their early days in June to today and they’ve earned everything they’ve gotten. I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach,” said Bill Martin, the head coach.

The team said they have really felt support from the community. Everywhere you look in Frankenmuth there are yard signs in neighborhoods and in windows of businesses showing the eagles love and support.

“The team is definitely excited for the opportunity we have today and the community today, they are excited,” said Aidan Hoard, the team’s quarterback.

The eagles went into Saturday’s game with a perfect record of 13 wins and no losses, hoping for their first championship win in decades.

The team was sent off by former eagles players young and old, and were even escorted by Frankenmuth Fire and Police, celebrating the success this season.

“It’s a team. When you look at what we do, it’s all for one,” Martin said.

