Shoppers planning to shop small for Small Business Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season is in full swing with plenty of black Friday shopping and our local stores gearing up for the rush on Small Business Saturday.

The day dedicated to shopping local has been growing in popularity nationwide.

A new survey revealed shoppers are being intentional about where they’re spending their money this holiday season, despite historic inflation.

Some local businesses told TV5 big businesses can’t copy what small businesses do.

“We do things that the big businesses don’t do,” said Mike Wilson, owner of Curveball Collectibles.

Things such as supporting local community organizations and school programs. That’s why Wilson says that it’s important to support small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

“Small business is the backbone of the country,” Wilson said.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event to encourage consumers to shop locally during the holiday season, something one business owner says creates a ripple effect throughout the community.

“It just goes a lot further locally,” said Jerry Wilson, owner of The Wub Store in Old Town. “Like when people keep their money here, I go to other businesses, and I spend my money locally too and try to make an effort too. I think it just means more, it’s more impactful.”

While some of the local businesses say that they felt the pressure during the pandemic, others say it actually worked in their favor.

Joseph Weber owns Audiogazing in Old Town Saginaw. He sells new vinyl records and record players.

He opened in 2018, as vinyl sales surged, and just before the pandemic shut down the economy.

“Many people were forced to find other ways to entertain themselves,” Weber said.

That was also true for Jerry Wilson.

“We positioned ourselves to be a small business anyways and do everything in house. So, it just forced us to work harder,” Wilson exclaimed.

Back at curveball collectibles, Mike Wilson encouraged everyone to shop locally, no matter what business they patronize.

“Go out and support every small business it doesn’t matter what it is. Even if you sit down and have lunch, go see your boutique, anything small, especially in the city of Saginaw or the township, they really appreciate your business,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.