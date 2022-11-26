Sunny & warm Saturday, cool and rainy Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have beautiful conditions in store for Saturday, conditions that we don’t get too often this time of year!

TODAY

Temperatures are starting in the mid 30s this morning but are headed into the low 50s by this afternoon! We also are starting out in clear skies this morning, as we head through out the first three quarters of the day our skies will remain clear, meaning lots of sunshine! The only issue we will run into is the wind being a tad gusty, on the order of 20-30 mph during the late morning and afternoon. Other than that wind, Saturday will be great to get outside!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Today's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hourly Wind Forecast (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually move into the area around and after sunset giving way to mostly cloudy skies overnight, but still dry. Temperatures should fall back into the mid 30s.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tonight's Low (WNEM)

SUNDAY

Tomorrow we will have a big flip in our weather, going from sun and 50s on Saturday to only reaching the low 40s for highs and some rain showers on Sunday. Rain is likely to start in the late morning hours and linger off and on throughout the afternoon, eventually winding down some into the late evening hours. A washout is not expected as most areas should only pick up a tenth to 3 tenths of an inch of rainfall. Some brief mixing of rain and snowflakes may be possible, mostly up north, but no accumulations are expected.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Afternoon Hour-By-Hour (WNEM)

