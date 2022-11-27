Cooler Sunday with rain showers followed by ups and downs this week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday will feel like the exact opposite of Saturday. After a beautiful afternoon in the 50s with lots of sunshine, we only reach the low 40s this afternoon with rain showers. Into this work week, more ups and downs are expected with additional rain chances.

TODAY

Rain showers are moving through Mid-Michigan this morning giving way to wet conditions across the area. This will continue through the afternoon and early evening before we gradually dry out during the late evening hours. I expect most areas to pick up around a tenth of an inch, with many locations south of the Tri-Cities possibly heading for 3 to 5 tenths of an inch. Temperatures are starting in the mid 30s-low 40s across Mid-Michigan but by the afternoon we don’t warm beyond the low 40s. Winds will be calmer than yesterday, but some brief gusts of 20-25 mph aren’t impossible today.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Hour-By-Hour 3pm (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Heading into the overnight hours, rain showers will gradually diminish in coverage leaving behind some isolated lake effect shower activity in the Thumb, overwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures should fall down into the mid-20s to mid 30s from north to south across Mid-Michigan. Expect a cooler morning tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Monday Hour-By-Hour 12am (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Temperatures will be much of the same tomorrow, only making the lower 40s but we will be dry. We should remain generally cloudy but I do think some brief breaks in the clouds allow in some sunshine, especially in Central Michigan.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Monday Hour-By-Hour 2pm (WNEM)

BEYOND

The ups and downs continue into this coming work week with temperatures head back towards 50 on Wednesday with rain expected, followed by a big cool down into the mid 20s Wednesday night and the 30s on Thursday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | 5 Day Temperature Trends (WNEM)

