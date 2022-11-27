Goodrich Martians lose to South Christian High School 28-0

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The season is over for the Goodrich Martians after losing to South Christian High School, capping off a perfect season for the Grand Rapids school.

In the first quarter the Martians received the first turnover of the game as Jake Dehaan hit Nate Brinks who fumbled the ball. Goodrich’s Owen Deciechi recovered, but the Martians could do nothing with it.

Later, Goodrich was on the attack and Gavin Hart was on the run before finding Easton Phipps for the catch. The Martians would get into field goal position, but they missed the kick.

South Christian started to gain some rhythm when Dehaan aired it out for Jake Vermaas, who made a great catch to get the sailors to midfield.

Dehaan then rolls and hits Brinks for the touchdown. Then about five minutes later they strike again. This time Dehann found Carson Vis for the 23-yard touchdown.

South Christian would pinch the shutout in the second half, going on to post a 28-to-0 victory to capture their 4th state championship in school history.

“The seniors the way they played, the way they prepared, the way they worked during the off season, the type of young men they are, the type of students they are,” said Tom Alward, the coach for the Martians. “Our academic all-state team has a 3.94 GPA these kids do it all. And they have set that bar for all of us to follow. They will be missed. We came pretty close we got to the dance and that’s a start.”

