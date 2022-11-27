Meijer to donate $38K to mid-Michigan food pantries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer announced it is donating $1 million, roughly 4 million meals, to food pantries across the Midwest after customers made more than 4 million purchases during Thanksgiving week.

The donation is a result of the retailer’s goal from the Simply Give hunger relief program, which provides one meal for every purchase that included a qualifying Meijer brand food item from Nov. 20-26.

“To have met our goal of 4 million meals by Thanksgiving Day is especially exciting because it speaks to our customers’ commitment to feeding families in need this holiday season,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “This Thanksgiving we’re especially grateful for our customers’ support of programs like this. The success of this program – and of Simply Give overall – is a direct reflection of the passion our customers share with us for hunger relief in our communities.”

The retailer said the donation will be divided between 250 local food pantries participating in the campaign. The food pantries will receive their portion of the $1 million donation, in addition to the proceeds of the ongoing Holiday Simply Give campaign, in early 2023.

“What makes the Simply Give program so special is the active role our customers play in supporting their neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. “Our customers truly embody the spirit of the season.”

The food pantries in mid-Michigan receiving a donation are:

Gratiot County Hunger Network

Shared Blessings Food Pantry of Bad Axe

St. Vincent de Paul of Bay City, MI- St. Catherine of Siena

St. Vincent de Paul of Bay City, MI- Our Lady of Peace

St. Vincent de Paul of Mt. Morris

St. Mary’s Food Pantry of Flint

St. John Christian Service

First United Church Food Pantry

Food for Families- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network

The Potter’s House Food Pantry

Shiawassee Hunger Network

Old Town Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

Hidden Harvest Food Pantry

Swartz Creek Church of Christ Food Pantry

West Branch Mobile Food Pantry

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.