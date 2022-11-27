Oxford School Board members to reveal new information on shooting

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.(WILX)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorney for two Oxford School Board members who resigned are releasing new information about the deadly school shooting.

The attorney representing both members say they did so out of frustration and are now coming forward to provide information they were told not to share while they were on the board.

Bill Seikaly is the attorney for Tom Donnelly, the former Oxford School Board President and Korey Bailey, the former Oxford School Board Treasurer. Both Donnelly and Bailey recently resigned from their positions.

“I’m tired of being kicked in the teeth by people who just want to know the truth,” Donnelly said.  “If Oxford Strong means anything, it has to be more than just enduring the pain.  It has to include being able to handle the truth.”

“This has gone on long enough.  I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability anymore,” Bailey said. “They never thought a school shooting would happen here and they failed to take action to prevent it.”

Seikaly said that Donnelly and Bailey both me with victim’s families and others affected by the shooting Sunday to reveal new information.

“I think their entire goal is to be as transparent with the community as they had promised they would be right after the shooting, " Seikaly said. “The entire board made that commitment to be transparent, to have a third-party evaluation....but they weren’t allowed to do that.”

The two are expected to host a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. to reveal new details to the public.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

