Alumni, NAGA fighting to save controversial mascot from retirement

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sandusky community schools’ alumni as well as other community members are fighting to keep the longstanding, but controversial, Redskin mascot in place. The Redskins have been their high school’s mascot since 1940.

The group of alums said that after sending out a ballot to keep or retire the mascot, 88% voted to keep it - which is why they are now confused as to why the school district is still moving forward to change it.

The Native American Guardian Association (NAGA) is on their side, pushing to keep this tradition alive and for them their heritage.

While some perceive the name and logo as being racist and offensive to the Native American community, NAGA members say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The more schools that decide to get rid of Native American images and names, we’re going to lose who we are. I would like to be remembered,” Lisa Benallie, NAGA member said.

“Giving Native Americans a chance to pick an adjective that describes their relationship with the Redskins and the number one selection, in a super majority was pride,” she went on to say. “And there’s no mistaking that, we’re kind of getting the door slammed on us tonight by the school board and superintendent, but I’m telling you this really hurts Native America.”

Tonight a board meeting will be held to officially vote, where NAGA members say they were told they will only have 3 minutes to speak.

That meeting will be at Sandusky high school and is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.