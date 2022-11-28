Dry most of Tuesday, rain returns late evening & overnight, wind follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s never easy going back to work and back to school after a holiday weekend, but at least our weather cooperated to make it easier!

We’ve managed to stay largely dry and our temperatures have been close to normal this afternoon in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we head into tomorrow, dry weather should continue for most of the day, before our next round of wet weather arrives tomorrow night. Although a nuisance, our primary concern with the next system coming through will be the wind that comes along with it.

This Evening & Overnight

Although there may be a few holes in the clouds here and there, skies will remain mostly cloudy most of the night. This will keep temperatures from falling too far tonight, along with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Lows will settle in the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

We’ll be in the 30s most of the evening, before settling in the upper 20s to middle 30s overnight.

Tuesday

Clouds will be around through the day on Tuesday, but we should remain dry through the daylight hours.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be much warmer. (WNEM)

Ahead of an incoming cold front that will lead to showers eventually developing later Tuesday evening and overnight, winds will become southeasterly and bring mild air into the region. Highs will reach into the low to middle 50s in our warmest locations with 40s possible in our northern communities.

Speaking of those winds, expect them to become sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour as the day goes along, with gusts getting stronger into the evening hours, over 30 miles per hour at times.

Rain is expected to return by late Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

Those warm temperatures should keep any showers that arrive late tomorrow evening in the form of rain, and we’ll likely stay that way through most of the overnight, too. You may even hear a rumble of thunder!

Scattered showers are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will likely stay in at least the 40s for many through Tuesday night, before dropping off through the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday

Rain showers should move out pretty quickly Wednesday morning, and while there could be some snow showers that develop following the passage of the front, those are expected to be scattered at best.

Rainfall amounts should remain light from Tuesday night into Wednesday AM. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts will be manageable with primarily less than 0.25″.

Temperatures will be falling through the day, so while many will start the day in the 40s and even low 50s in spots, expect to be in the low to middle 30s for the afternoon. With strong winds expected, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Speaking of winds, they’ll be sustained out of the west between 15 to 25 miles per hour, possibly gusting over 40 miles per hour at times. We’ll see if any Wind Advisories are issued for Wednesday in the next few days.

While gusts won’t completely go away on Wednesday night, they should come down from the peak during the afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures on Wednesday night will settle in the 20s for lows.

