Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty.

Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he officiated in Shiawassee County more than two years ago.

Gleason was sentenced to pay a $100 fine. He will be on non-reporting probation for one year along with paying the maximum amount for the fine. He will not be allowed contact with victims and he will not be allowed early discharge from probation.

