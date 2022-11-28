Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty.

Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he officiated in Shiawassee County more than two years ago.

Gleason was sentenced to pay a $100 fine. He will be on non-reporting probation for one year along with paying the maximum amount for the fine. He will not be allowed contact with victims and he will not be allowed early discharge from probation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gerald Robertson
Police: need help locating missing man
baby, birth, generic premature
MDHHS hosting baby fairs for new, expecting parents
Two former Oxford Community School board members, who resigned after they uncovered information...
Safety policies not implemented at Oxford schools before deadly shooting, former school board members say
Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 28