Genesee Co. man wins $150K playing Powerball

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $150,000 playing the Powerball.

Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white numbers and the Powerball in the Nov. 5 drawing. The numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. Williams won $50,000 from the drawing, but the prize was multiplied to $150,000 because of the Power Play.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion,” Williams said. “I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it.”

The 27-year-old visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to invest and remodel his home with his winnings.

“Winning is a huge relief and will allow me to do things I otherwise would not have been able to,” he said.

