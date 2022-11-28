MDHHS hosting baby fairs for new, expecting parents
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be hosting three virtual baby fairs for new or expecting parents in December.
Families will have the opportunity to learn about available resources and important health and safety information. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to program experts at these events.
The events are free of charge and occur on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:
- Newborn Screening
- Michigan BioTrust for Health
- Infant Safe Sleep
- Women, Infants & Children
- Immunizations
- Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
- Birth Defects Education and Outreach
- State Breastfeeding Initiative
- Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program
- Vital Records
- Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
- Maternal Infant Health Program
- Children’s Special Health Care Services
- Eat Safe Fish
- Unintentional Injury Prevention
- Oral Health Program
Participants can register for one of these sessions online.
For questions related to the events or to request baby fair resource materials, please contact Kristen Thompson at thompsonk23@michigan.gov or by calling 517-284-4992.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.