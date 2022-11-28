Petroleum analyst explains fluctuating gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’ve driven around parts of mid-Michigan lately, you may have noticed a disparity in gas prices.

Today, TV5 saw the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Saginaw ranging from $3.79 to $3.89. Take a six-mile drive southeast to Bridgeport, though, and you’ll see prices anywhere from$3.29 up to $3.43.

What’s behind the difference and what can motorists do about it?

“Stations simply choosing to lower prices faster or slower,” said Patrick de Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

He said that’s why there are disparities in gas prices, even when gas stations are a short drive apart. He said gas station owners have lots of leeway when it comes to setting prices.

“Some stations offer lower prices much quicker, depending on how quickly they sell through it. They may have a different strategy than a competing station,” de Haan said. “Some stations will undercut each other to win that competition and then the other station may undercut that station. And that’s how you kind of induce a price war.”

De Haan said it’s important to know where the cheapest gas is. “All of this is really on consumers.” He said, “If they find those lower-price stations and start avoiding the higher-priced stations, that’s going to force those higher prices to come down faster.”

De Haan said in the past Hawaii tried implementing a more uniform price structure across the board, but they were met with little success. He believes it’s up to motorists to drive the cost of gas down at some stations.

“Shopping around and making sure they patronize stations that are selling at a lower price.” He advises, “If everyone did that, there would be a lot of stations lowering their prices because they wouldn’t be selling as much gasoline.”

De Haan expects gas prices to potentially drop another 50 to 75 cents a gallon between now and Christmas.

