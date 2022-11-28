Police: need help locating missing man

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police need help locating a missing man.

Troopers from MSP’s Mount Pleasant post say Gerald Wade Robertson, 61, called his daughter and stated he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County, but was confused about where he was.

When the woman arrived to the location, Robertson wasn’t there.

Robertson is described as 6′1″, 195 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair.

Robertson is reported to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811, MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951, or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.