Quiet, cool Monday with active weather returning midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend which saw good weather overall! As the new workweek begins, our weather is quiet and cool. This will be somewhat short-lived though as our next low pressure moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday. That low will bring some active weather to the area, the notable feature of the forecast being the wind. There is also expected to be a changeover from rain to snow.

Today

The morning drive and bus stops are starting in the middle 30s with a light wind so wind chills aren’t much of a factor. Conditions are mostly dry too, overall just bundle up! Variably cloudy skies are expected today so we should see a few peaks of sun on occasion. Highs will only reach up to around 41 degrees, so conditions stay colder, but right at normal for this time of year. The wind also stays lighter at 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.

Monday will see highs reaching around 41 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn completely mostly cloudy overnight, and lows fall to around 30 degrees. Dry weather is still expected, but this will all be in the lead-up to the active weather for the middle of the week. The wind stays light with a southerly direction at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night sees lows falling to around 30 degrees. (WNEM)

Tuesday & Wednesday

This period is where conditions turn more active, especially by Tuesday evening. By then, wind gusts will reach between 25 and 30 mph, the direction will initially be southeast. Highs should reach the upper 40s, even near 50 degrees by sundown. Although temperatures might fall just a few degrees at the start of the night, they’ll actually increase towards the middle of the night where some lower to middle 50s are very possible.

Tuesday night will have temperatures rising briefly into the 50s. A cold front then cools conditions back down during the day Wednesday. (WNEM)

Scattered rain should move in after sunset on Tuesday, staying scattered into the overnight as well. By Wednesday morning, we’ll see rain moving out, then a transition to snow starts by midday. The atmosphere dries out quick behind this system, so although some snowflakes are expected, we aren’t expecting a very widespread or impactful snow on Wednesday afternoon.

As this low passes, a transition from rain to snow is expected. (WNEM)

With the cold front moving through, temperatures should fall back into the upper 30s by late-morning Wednesday, then hold closer to freezing during the afternoon. Those snow showers are expected to taper off Wednesday night with lows falling back to around 25 degree as well.

The wind will also be an important factor to monitor through this timeframe. If you have any holiday decorations outdoors, you’ll want to firmly secure them or even bring them inside temporarily during this timeframe. This is because wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph on average during the day Wednesday. Even Tuesday night, some gusts will be able to reach 35 mph. Even the sustained wind itself will be from 15 to 25 mph during this time.

Wednesday will see the strongest wind this week with gusts near 40 mph. (WNEM)

A look at the second half of the week is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.