Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions are still quiet this Tuesday starting off, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!

Today

So far this morning the bus stops and morning commute are in good shape with conditions nearly identical to Monday. The one exception is Flint, conditions are completely dry compared to the damp spots that were observed there yesterday. We’ll continue with dry weather for much of the daytime, scattered showers don’t move in until after sundown but will remain through the evening. A few rumbles of thunder may even be possible out of a few of these showers too. Any precipitation will be all rain this evening with temperatures well above freezing.

After dark is when rain with the low starts to move in. (WNEM)

On the topic of temperatures, our “daytime” high temperature will come in right at sunset. That will land in the upper 40s for many. Temperature actually will continue to warm up over the course of the evening, topping out just after midnight right when the cold front begins to move through.

"High Temperatures" Tuesday will occur overnight ahead of the cold front. (WNEM)

Tonight

The cold front’s passage shortly after midnight will bring temperatures down sharply by the bus stop times and sunrise Wednesday. By then, temperatures will already be near the freezing point. Wind chills by then will also be into the 20s. You’ll want to bundle up Wednesday morning! Wind gusts during that time will be from the west at 35 mph.

Wednesday will see temperatures fall sharply in the early AM hours. (WNEM)

Scattered rain showers from the evening will continue past midnight, but once the front moves through, that will cut off any rain fairly quick. We’ll begin to see the westerly wind helping to bring in lake-effect snow showers starting near sunrise.

Snow will not be widespread Wednesday, but some locations will see snow falling. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Windy conditions will be of the largest focus for your Wednesday. Wind gusts from the morning will continue to increase speed up to around 40 mph. The direction of the wind will stay from the west. This will be strong enough to knock over any light, loose outdoor items, especially any holiday decorations that are light or airy, or any inflatables. As mentioned above, take the time on Tuesday to make sure these items are prepped, or even brought inside, in advance of the wind.

The middle of the day Wednesday sees the strongest wind gusts at 40 mph. (WNEM)

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day, even after an already cold start behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 20s by the afternoon, with wind chills down to the 20 degrees mark by midday. Wind chills will drop into the teens wherever we have stronger gusts during the daytime.

Wednesday will see wind chills on the colder side thanks to a strong west wind. (WNEM)

Those scattered showers turn to lake-effect snow showers, but these should be more isolated. Any roadway impacts will be minimal from the snow that falls given how sparse the coverage will be. In terms of rainfall totals before the switch to snow, not much is expected at only between 0.1″ to 0.2″.

Rainfall through Wednesday morning will amount to 0.1" to 0.2". (WNEM)

