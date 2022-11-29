Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat.

Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

MSP said the vehicle hood was cold and the driver had been there long enough that life-saving measures would not have worked. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was traveling eastbound on Grange Hall Road coming up to a sharp curve, where the vehicle veered left and ran off the road. The car then hit a tree and uprooted another tree before resting in the ditch, police said.

Alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The family of the man is being notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

