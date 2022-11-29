Former Oxford school board members revelations could impact victim lawsuits, says attorney

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.

“Why would you have rules? What are the rules to prevent the very thing from happening? So don’t tell me they were in place, and we just didn’t use them. If they were in place they would have been used. They clearly weren’t in place,” says Attorney Ven Johnson.

The former school board president, Tom Donnelly, and the former treasurer, Korey Bailey, have alleged school leaders never implemented school board policy 8400, which involves federal guidelines on threats of violence, weapons and requires the “Threat Assessment Team” to meet when the principal learns of a threat or when a student engages in “concerning communication or behaviors.”

Johnson says, “After depositions of the teachers, I revealed and shared a picture that Ethan Crumley drew, not on the day of the shooting, but actually from the first day of school. In other words, at the same time that this test was being given to the students that they apparently never reviewed, never scored and never evaluated. He drew another drawing of himself shooting a gun.”

Johnson says this information will have a significant impact on lawsuits filed against the school district and that this information has added another piece to the puzzle of what happened.

“Now that we have this information, we can seek documents to see are these guys accurate? Was this in place? And then we can get experts to help us interpret the results. And then what should have been done, which is what we do in every case,” says Johnson.

He says the Oxford school district failed and if they had done their jobs, the shooting would have never happened.

“We need to make sure that we don’t forget this horrible tragedy and how it could have been prevented to make sure it never happens again,” says Johnson.

The four students who lost their lives were Madison Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana. Johnson says the families want to make sure their children are never forgotten.

