Local leaders hope President’s visit will lead to future investments

BAY CO., (WNEM) - Wherever the president goes, the eyes of a nation follow and today, the focus is on Bay County and SK Siltron. The Monitor Township company is in the spotlight, thanks to a visit from the leader of the free world.

Local leaders hope today’s visit will lead to future investment in this community.

“The biggest thing that we’re hoping to get out of this is to get more attention to the possibilities of other industries, hi-tech industries, coming to Monitor Township just like SK Siltron,” Monitor Township Supervisor, Terry Spencer remarked about President Biden’s visit to SK Silton. The company is located in the Valley Center Technology Park near US-10 and Mackinaw Road.

“SK Silton CSS is a wafer manufacturer of semiconductor materials that go into microchips, specifically, microchips that power electric vehicles, as well as multiple other applications,” he explained.

Trevor Keyes is the President and CEO of Bay Future Incorporated, a county-wide economic development organization. Keyes believes Bay County is a great place for the innovators of tomorrow to set up shop.

He said, “One that’s business-friendly, that wants to attract these types of high technology companies, that has the type of workforce that these high technology companies need to be productive. And that Bay County is a great place for these companies to call home.”

That’s also the message state representative Timothy Beson wants to send. He wants SK Siltron to be the first of many hi-tech businesses to invest here.

“Maybe at one time we had Detroit for the industry for our automobiles. And we can make Bay County our spot for our poly boards and all the technology coming in,” Beson said.

As of now, SK Siltron has 215 employees in Bay County and is planning to add another 150 jobs in Bay County by 2024.

