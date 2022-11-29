President Biden commends success of Bay City manufacturing facility

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - President Biden traveled to mid-Michigan today. He visited the Bay County community of Monitor Township at the SK Siltron facility in Bay City to discuss their success.

“A few months ago, the president met virtually with SK Group, that’s a Korean company. It’s the holding company of SK Siltron and SK Group is investing billions across the country, across the United States,” Herbie Ziskend, a White House official said. “And so he’s traveling to Bay City today to tout these investments by SK Siltron and to talk about why it’s important to workers and to the community.”

He said that this is the reason for Biden’s visit and that he has been eager to make this trip to SK Siltron in Monitor Township.

“He’s looking forward to seeing the workers on site. He’s going to meet with union workers. He’s going to meet with company executives,” Ziskend explained. “Governor Whitmer will be there, members of the congressional delegation, local leaders. The president looks forward to talking to them about our work to bring back jobs, to bring back manufacturing.”

Biden also wants to use today’s visit to highlight his legislative victories. Specifically, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Since the president took office, over 700,000 manufacturing jobs have been created. And across Michigan, companies are making investments, hiring, growing.” Ziskend said, “Communities that have lost jobs in recent decades are now seeing companies invest, invest in new jobs, in new technologies. And this is the result of the president’s economic plan.”

Last year, SK Siltron announced a $300 million expansion of its Michigan operations, due to their success.

